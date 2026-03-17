Chennai: Ex-cop to remain in jail till death for rape, suicide of 16-yr-old girl

The accused, Magesh (27), was a grade-II constable and had served as a gunman to an SP. The victim, a first-year catering student, had befriended Magesh on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown. The constable developed a relationship with the minor girl and promised to marry her.

In July 2020, he took her to a guest house in East Coast Road and engaged in sexual intercourse without her consent, according to the prosecution. When the girl became pregnant, the accused coerced her into aborting the foetus, still maintaining that he would marry her.