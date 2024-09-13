Chennai: Ex-cop attacks estranged boyfriend’s mom in inebriated state

Begin typing your search...

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|13 Sep 2024 2:08 AM GMT
    Representative image of being attacked 

    CHENNAI: A former woman police constable allegedly created a ruckus outside her ex-boyfriend’s house in Nungambakkam in an inebriated state and then attacked his mother with a liquor bottle early Thursday morning.

    The police identified the injured woman as H Amulu (52).

    The former constable Sundaravalli on Thursday around 3.30 am turned up drunk outside Amulu’s home and hurled abuses at her son.

    Following this, Amulu questioned Sundaravalli for creating a ruckus and the latter allegedly assaulted the 52-year-old woman with a liquor bottle. Amulu got injured.

    Sundaravalli joined the police force in 2011 and resigned in 2014. Nungambakkam Police are investigating further.

    DTNEXT Bureau

