Chennai: Enroute to college on first day, teen hit by train, dead

Rajasri had recently joined a private college in Kattankulathur where she was to pursue a BTech course. Probe revealed that Monday was the first day of classes for her.

She was walking towards Chromepet railway station when the incident happened. According to the police, she attempted to cross the railway gate near Vaishnava Women’s College, unmindful of the approaching express train, which hit her, killing her on the spot.

Upon receiving information, Tambaram Railway Police rushed to the spot, registered a case, and sent the body to the Tambaram Government Hospital for post-mortem. Railway police have urged pedestrians to use foot overbridges and to be extremely cautious while crossing tracks, especially during peak hours.