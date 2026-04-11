Chennai: Enrolment drop closes pure science, maths departments

Some colleges have combined maths with data science to increase enrolment, but it still hasn’t fully encouraged students and their parents to choose these courses, said Paul Wilson, principal, Madras Christian College. “While my college continues to receive applications for science courses, competition has reduced compared to previous years, forcing us to lower cut-off marks,” he explained. “Efforts are underway to revamp curricula by integrating skill-based learning and AI to make these programmes more relevant and career-oriented. However, a boom towards any course, whether engineering or arts and science, is not healthy.”

Data science and machine learning courses draw the attention of students in engineering at present. And as always, BCom continues to be the most wanted course this year. Rita John, registrar, University of Madras, said, “There is a growing preference among students for BCom, while interest in science streams has declined. Students should pursue subjects like chemistry and mathematics, as fundamental sciences form the backbone of emerging technologies such as AI. Students must understand that basic sciences drive technological advancements.”

Meanwhile, Professor Suresh from TN Government College Teachers Association expressed concern over the closure of certain departments in government colleges. “A request has been submitted to the Higher Education Department urging that courses with low enrolment should be temporarily suspended rather than permanently shut down,” he clarified.