Chennai: Engineering student's laptop and phone stolen from mall, accused arrested

The accused has been identified as Muhammad Nasrullah, a native of Coimbatore currently staying on a platform in Chennai. He was produced before a court in Saidapet on Thursday night and remanded in judicial custody.

According to the police, Bharani Lakshmi, a first-year computer engineering student at Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College in Puducherry, attended a workshop at a college in Vadapalani on February 9. Later, around 5.30 pm she visited a mall on Arcot Road.