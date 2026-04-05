Chennai: Engineer among 3 held for ganja possession

CHENNAI: Two, including an engineer, were arrested in separate incidents for possession of Ganja on Saturday. In one incident, election flying squad personnel intercepted a vehicle near Koyambedu metro station, and on checking the car, they found about 80 grams of ganja.
The occupant in the car, identified as Prince, is a native of Bengaluru and works as a software engineer.
The engineer was booked and arrested by the police. In another incident at Egmore railway station, the railway police personnel conducted searches in an Express train bound to Puducherry and found about 7 kg of ganja in a passenger's baggage.
The police said that the contraband was ferried by Mohana (25) of Kancheepuram.
Police also found about 5 kg of ganja in an abandoned baggage in the compartment. The value of the seized ganja is about Rs 6 lakh.