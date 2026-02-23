Chennai: Encroachments render Saidapet Court bus shelters unusable

Even the adjoining service road is crowded by haphazard parking. This has left passengers, including students and senior citizens, to be at the mercy of Mother Nature to wait for buses on the busy Taluk Office Road.

Regular commuters blamed poor enforcement of traffic rules and the absence of deterrent fines for persistent encroachments, which have pushed commuters onto the carriageway and pavements while waiting for buses.

S Sivaprakasam, a senior citizen and long-time resident of Saidapet who uses the stop daily, said that buses often do not pull over at the designated point, forcing passengers to step onto the carriageway during peak hours. “Public funds were spent on building the shelters, but they remained largely unusable due to encroachments,” he added.