Chennai: EMU services hit by signal failure near Tambaram

CHENNAI: Suburban electric train services between Chengalpattu, Tambaram and Chennai Beach were disrupted on Friday morning following a signal failure near Tambaram railway station, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.
According to railway sources, the signal failure occurred suddenly on the Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach section. As a result, electric trains operating from Chengalpattu towards Chennai Beach via Tambaram were halted at various stations, including Guduvanchery, Urapakkam, Vandalur and Perungalathur.
Train services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach were also affected. Fast electric train services operating between Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach witnessed delays due to the disruption.
A total of eight electric train services were affected by the signal failure.
Railway electrical engineers from Tambaram attended to the issue and rectified the fault within about 40 minutes. Following the repairs, train services resumed normal operations.
The disruption during peak morning hours left thousands of passengers travelling from Chennai's suburban areas to offices, factories and educational institutions stranded in trains that were stopped at various locations along the route.