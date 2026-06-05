Chennai: EMU services hit by signal failure near Tambaram

According to railway sources, the signal failure occurred suddenly on the Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach section. As a result, electric trains operating from Chengalpattu towards Chennai Beach via Tambaram were halted at various stations, including Guduvanchery, Urapakkam, Vandalur and Perungalathur.

Train services from Tambaram to Chennai Beach were also affected. Fast electric train services operating between Chengalpattu and Chennai Beach witnessed delays due to the disruption.

A total of eight electric train services were affected by the signal failure.