Chennai: EMU, MEMU services to be disrupted from May 17 to June 19

The changes include full cancellations and partial cancellations affecting services towards Tiruttani, Tiruchanur, Vellore and Arakkonam across different phases of the work.



Between May 17 and 31, several early morning and late-night EMU services between Arakkonam and Tiruttani will remain fully cancelled. This includes trains operating around 4 am, 5 am and 6.25 am from Arakkonam and return late-night services from Tiruttani around 9.15 pm and 11.10 pm.



During the same period, a large number of EMU and MEMU services running between Chennai and Arakkonam will be cut short between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam. The affected trains include multiple daytime and evening services between 10.30 am and 10.55 pm.