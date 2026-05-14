Chennai: EMU, MEMU services to be disrupted from May 17 to June 19

CHENNAI: Suburban and MEMU train services in the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section will see large-scale disruptions between May 17 and June 19 due to pre-non interlocking works at Arakkonam yard.
The changes include full cancellations and partial cancellations affecting services towards Tiruttani, Tiruchanur, Vellore and Arakkonam across different phases of the work.
Between May 17 and 31, several early morning and late-night EMU services between Arakkonam and Tiruttani will remain fully cancelled. This includes trains operating around 4 am, 5 am and 6.25 am from Arakkonam and return late-night services from Tiruttani around 9.15 pm and 11.10 pm.
During the same period, a large number of EMU and MEMU services running between Chennai and Arakkonam will be cut short between Tiruvalangadu and Arakkonam. The affected trains include multiple daytime and evening services between 10.30 am and 10.55 pm.
Similarly, several return services from Arakkonam towards Chennai Beach and Moore Market Complex, including morning and evening trains, will not operate fully between Arakkonam and Tiruvalangadu.
Two Tiruttani-bound services departing at 4.30 am and 12.35 pm will also remain partially cancelled between Tiruttani and Tiruvalangadu during the May 17-31 period.
In addition, four MEMU services connecting Moore Market Complex, Tiruchanur, Arakkonam and Vellore will remain fully cancelled between June 6 and 19.
Additionally, on June 19, four more MEMU services connecting Arakkonam with Vellore, Tirupati and Moore Market Complex will remain fully cancelled for the day.