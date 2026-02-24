Chennai: EMU disruption continues to wreak havoc on daily commute

With reduced trains, congestion intensified during morning peak hours particularly at Tambaram where commuters travelling towards the city and suburbs struggled to board already packed coaches during peak hours.

“It’s definitely overwhelming and suffocating. Services are insufficient and timings unreliable,” fumed Rajasri. “The train stopped at Chetpet for 10-15 minutes. It took more than an hour to reach Egmore from Meenambakkam. Such stoppages only worsen the situation when compartments are extremely crowded.”

Though Southern Railway stated trains would run every 20-25 minutes instead of the usual 15-minute interval, commuters reported longer gaps around 30-40 minutes for Tambaram-bound trains and nearly an hour for Chengalpattu services. Passengers also said return services towards the city were operating at erratic timings.

“The 20-minute interval is not true. I’ve been waiting for more than 30 minutes,” lamented Ismail from Kodambakkam station, who was trying to reach Egmore.

Travel time has increased significantly, with some commuters reporting delays of up to 35 minutes between Nungambakkam and Egmore, while longer-distance journeys stretched well beyond usual duration. Commuters pointed to three continuing issues, reduced services, erratic train timings, and longer travel time to reach the city as disruption on the suburban network persists.