Chennai: Election flying squad seizes Rs 4.7 cr in Maduravoyal

During routine monitoring, the flying squad intercepted and searched a vehicle moving along the service road. The officials found Rs 4.7 crore in cash. Initial probe suggested the money was a collection from Tasmac outlets on the city's outskirts, but the occupants failed to produce valid documents to justify its movement.

The team recovered the entire amount and handed it over to the authorities for further verification. Strict monitoring of vehicles and cash movement continues to enforce the Model Code of Conduct, officials said.