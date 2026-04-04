Chennai: Election boycott threat prompts civic works in Moolakadai locality

CHENNAI: Residents of Lebanon Puram in Moolakadai announced an election boycott on Wednesday (April 1) , citing prolonged neglect of basic civic amenities.
A flex banner placed in the locality highlighted that essential services, including drinking water supply and new sewage infrastructure, had remained unaddressed for over a decade.
Following the announcement, civic works were initiated.
According to the Tiruvalluvar Street Public Welfare Association, nearly 500 families reside across five narrow streets in Lebanon Puram, where water tankers are unable to enter.
As a result, residents depend on two public water tanks, collecting water on alternate days. The area also faces frequent sewage overflow onto streets, with residents reporting backflow into toilets.
J John, a resident, said that piped water supply had been disconnected during the construction of the Moolakadai flyover and had not been restored since.
“The locality requires new sewage pipelines to replace ageing infrastructure,” he added. “Despite submitting multiple petitions to the MLA and officials of the Metro Water board, no action had been taken until recently.”
A senior official at the Metro Water board stated, “Pipeline installation work began on Wednesday and will be completed within two weeks. After this, direct drinking water supply to households will resume.”