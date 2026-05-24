Chennai: Elderly woman suffocates to death after fire in her home

The deceased was identified as Shenbhagavalli, a resident of Mariamman Nagar in Kavangarai near Puzhal.She had been living alone at her residence, while her son worked in Dubai and her daughter lived in Tiruvallur.

According to police, Senbhagavalli’s children regularly monitored her through video calls and surveillance cameras installed at the house. On Friday, her son noticed smoke spreading inside the house through the surveillance footage and immediately alerted neighbours, asking them to check on her.