Chennai: Education department to review THIRAN initiative

CHENNAI: The Directorate of School Education will conduct a state-level review of the Targeted Help for Improving Remediation and Academic Nurturing (THIRAN) initiative on April 27 and 28.
According to the directions from the department, officials have been directed to appear in person and submit hard copies of reports related to the THIRAN initiative. Chennai has been directed to submit a report on April 27.
The review will assess multiple aspects of the THIRAN initiative for the academic year 2025-26, including: district and block-level administrative committee details, training provided to teachers for skill development implementation, skill training delivered to students, monthly review meetings conducted by Chief Educational Officers, weekly meetings conducted by school heads for teachers and monitoring visits by committee members and coordinators.
Additionally, officials are required to present detailed reports on the learning gaps identified among students and corrective measures taken, attendance, learning difficulties, and socio-economic background of students, students who have shown significant improvement under the programme, contributions of schools, teachers, and administrators in achieving progress, reasons for students failing to achieve expected skill levels in final assessments and action plans for improving outcomes in the 2026–2027 academic year
THIRAN was implemented to improve language proficiency and Mathematics skills of students studying in government middle, high and higher secondary schools from classes 6-9 in July 2025.