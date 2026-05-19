Chennai: ED searches over 8 locations linked to steel firm

Investigators said the firm had secured loans exceeding Rs 100 crore from a bank in multiple instalments between 2008 and 2014, but later defaulted on repayments. A probe revealed that many of the submitted documents were forged. Following a bank complaint, the CBI registered a case against the company and its officials.

The ED later uncovered suspected illegal financial transactions linked to the fraud, prompting coordinated raids. Officials targeted residential premises in Anna Nagar and Ayanavaram, including homes of individuals associated with the financial dealings under scrutiny.