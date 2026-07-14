Chennai: Echoes of vacant spaces fill multi-crore Ornamental Trade Centre

According to them, unsuitable Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), chlorine content, water hardness, acidity (pH) and water temperature affect sensitive ornamental fish, preventing them from stocking several varieties. “We cannot keep every variety of fish here. The TDS level is not right and the water temperature is also not suitable. If we stock too many fish, they develop white spot disease,” a trader said.

Another trader alleged that expensive fish have died because of unsuitable water conditions, resulting in financial losses. “I’m buying 7 litres of RO water every day to sustain my business. The government should have done better R&D.”

As a ripple effect, customers are also seen snubbed by lack of variety and options. “What we’re getting is just 1% of footfall when compared to the market in Kolathur,” a shop owner said.