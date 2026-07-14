Chennai: Echoes of vacant spaces fill multi-crore Ornamental Trade Centre

CHENNAI: Nine months after shifting to the Rs 55.5 crore Ornamental Fish Trade Centre built near the Padi flyover in Kolathur, some traders who took the early plunge say the challenge was not convincing others to relocate, but sustaining their own businesses amid what they describe as fundamental operational shortcomings.
While the sprawling 4-acre complex offers organised parking, toilets and a more comfortable environment than the congested traditional ornamental fish market in Kolathur, traders told DT Next that high rents, inadequate water treatment, weak supply-chain support and design shortcomings have made daily operations far more difficult than they had anticipated.
Of the 188 shops only around 20 are functioning. Even Kayal Unavagam – a seafood restaurant operated by the State government – remains non-functional. The concern most frequently raised by traders was the quality of water supplied to the complex. “While Metro Water is being supplied, the existing filtration system is inadequate for the volume of water required. Sometimes water comes with a sewage smell. How will the marine life live? How will my investment sustain?” lamented a shopkeeper.
According to them, unsuitable Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), chlorine content, water hardness, acidity (pH) and water temperature affect sensitive ornamental fish, preventing them from stocking several varieties. “We cannot keep every variety of fish here. The TDS level is not right and the water temperature is also not suitable. If we stock too many fish, they develop white spot disease,” a trader said.
Another trader alleged that expensive fish have died because of unsuitable water conditions, resulting in financial losses. “I’m buying 7 litres of RO water every day to sustain my business. The government should have done better R&D.”
As a ripple effect, customers are also seen snubbed by lack of variety and options. “What we’re getting is just 1% of footfall when compared to the market in Kolathur,” a shop owner said.
While shop owners in the traditional Kolathur market pay around a monthly rent of Rs 10,000-12,000, they benefit from steady customer footfall. At the new centre, however, a trader pays Rs 15,000/month for a 20ft x 20ft shop, while the customer visits remain sparse except during parts of weekends. Also, ith only a handful of functioning shops, suppliers are unwilling to make deliveries to the new complex.
Suppliers of oxygen cylinders, who regularly deliver to the old market, do not come to the new centre because there are too few shops. “A cylinder costs around Rs 420, but I have to spend another Rs 100 to bring it here by auto, because delivery vehicles won’t come for just four shops,” a trader noted. The problem extends to live fish feed as well.
According to traders, this has created a vicious cycle. Fewer shops discourage suppliers from servicing the complex, increasing operating costs for existing businesses. The limited number of shops, in turn, keeps customers away, making other traders reluctant to relocate.
Traders also pointed to design shortcomings within the building. The complex has only passenger lifts and lacks a commercial service lift, making it difficult to transport large aquariums and equipment to upper floors.
Despite the challenges, traders acknowledged that the new complex offers several advantages over the old market, including better parking, sanitation facilities and a more organised shopping environment.
Members of the traders’ association told DT Next that they have submitted petitions to the Fisheries department seeking a substantial reduction in rent, improvements to the water treatment system and measures to reduce operating costs. “Officials recently visited the facility, heard our grievances and assured us that the issues will be examined.”
Speaking to this reporter, an official said, “We’re working on grievances but there are no problems with the water quality.”
Nonetheless, even after months of struggling, the early adopters say they have not lost faith in the project. “This has the potential to become Asia’s top ornamental fish mall,” said a trader. “The infrastructure is here. But unless the government fixes the operational issues, many traders will continue to hesitate, and this will become yet another failed government initiative.”