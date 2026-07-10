Chennai: EB cable work triggers gas pipeline fire; shops damaged, traffic disrupted

CHENNAI: A major fire erupted after an underground natural gas pipeline was damaged during excavation for a high-voltage power cable near Madhavaram in the early hours of Friday (July 11), disrupting traffic for nearly four hours and damaging roadside shops, public utilities, and a parked truck. No casualties were reported.
The incident occurred on Manjambakkam Main Road when workers engaged by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board were excavating the road to lay a high-voltage underground cable.
During the work, an earthmover allegedly ruptured a natural gas pipeline, triggering a massive blaze that sent flames soaring high into the sky and thick smoke across the locality.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and battled the flames, while officials from the gas distribution company shut off the gas supply to contain the fire. The blaze was brought under control after several hours.
The fire damaged two roadside shops, utility infrastructure, and a parked truck. The police diverted traffic on Manjambakkam Main Road until the area was declared safe.
Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine whether excavation safety protocols were followed and to assess the extent of the damage.