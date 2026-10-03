Chennai: Early diagnosis crucial in brachial plexus injuries, experts stress

The programme, held in the campus last week to commemorate World Hand Surgery Day observed on August 23, focused on distinguishing brachial plexus injuries from other nerve injuries of the upper limb.

Experts stressed that early identification and appropriate intervention could help expedite recovery. Dr Sabari Girish Ambat, consultant, Apollo First Med Hospital, Chennai, spoke on ‘Diagnosing Brachial Plexus Injuries – Clinical Pearls and Tricks’, while Dr Sivakumar A, Consultant, Desire Aesthetics, Chennai, discussed upper-limb microvascular surgery, including emergency revascularisation and replantation.