Chennai: Early diagnosis crucial in brachial plexus injuries, experts stress

CHENNAI: The need for early diagnosis of brachial plexus injuries, including in patients with head injuries, was stressed at a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme organised by the Institute for Research and Rehabilitation of Hand and the Department of Plastic Surgery, Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, here.
The programme, held in the campus last week to commemorate World Hand Surgery Day observed on August 23, focused on distinguishing brachial plexus injuries from other nerve injuries of the upper limb.
Experts stressed that early identification and appropriate intervention could help expedite recovery. Dr Sabari Girish Ambat, consultant, Apollo First Med Hospital, Chennai, spoke on ‘Diagnosing Brachial Plexus Injuries – Clinical Pearls and Tricks’, while Dr Sivakumar A, Consultant, Desire Aesthetics, Chennai, discussed upper-limb microvascular surgery, including emergency revascularisation and replantation.
The sessions also covered techniques to salvage and restore hand function in trauma, tumours and congenital upper-limb conditions.
Conducted in hybrid mode, the CME enabled postgraduate students and trainees from other institutions to participate in the academic discussions. Prof Dr A Aravind, Dean, Government Stanley Medical College; Dr S Jothikumar, Medical Superintendent; Dr B Vanithamalar, RMO; and Dr G S Radhakrishnan, Head, Department of Plastic Surgery and others attended the event.