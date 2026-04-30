Chennai: Duo praised for returning lost gold chain

Police said that Veerapandian (49) and Damodaran (50) found the gold chain at the Mangal Eri park during their morning walk on April 9 and handed the valuable over to the Nolambur police station.

After conducting inquiries, the police traced the owner, retired teacher S Janaki (63), a resident of Nolambur. Police said that she lost the chain while on a walk with her son the previous day.



After verifying the credentials, the police handed over the chain to Janaki on Wednesday. Senior police officers commended Veerapandian and Damodaran and presented them with rewards for handing over the chain.