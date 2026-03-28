Chennai: Duo on bike snatch 74-yr-old's chain

The victim, identified as Gajalakshmi, a resident of Perumalpattu near Tiruvallur, was walking to a temple close to her house, police said. Two helmeted men on a motorcycle stopped her to inquire about a temple's location. As she responded, one of them snatched the gold chain from her neck. Though she raised an alarm, the suspects sped away on their bike before anyone could intervene. Authorities at the Sevvapet police station have registered a case and launched a search. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas to track the suspects and their movements. Further inquiries are ongoing.