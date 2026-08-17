Chennai: Duo held for verbally abusing constable

The incident happened on Saturday, and police traced and secured the suspects on Sunday, police said.



Head Constable Balamurugan was deployed on security duty during the procession when a youth indulged in unnecessary confrontation with the officer and used abusive language, asking him to leave. When the constable questioned his behaviour, the youth continued to abuse him and attempted to assault him. Another youth also joined in haranguing the policeman.

Two other policemen intervened, after which the youths left the scene. The police traced the youths, Vishal and Subramani (both aged 20), and registered a case against them. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.