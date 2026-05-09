Chennai: Duo held for pledging fake gold jewellery

On examination, Kumaran found the ornaments were fake, coated with gold plating. He filed a complaint at the Secretariat Colony crime police station. The police registered a case under fraud and other sections and launched an investigation.

After investigations, a police team arrested Rajesh Diwar Soni (54) of Kondithope and Tamizhchelvan (48) of Pulianthope on the same day. The police seized 15.4 grams of gold-plated fake jewellery and a two-wheeler from them.