Chennai: Duo held for pledging fake gold jewellery

CHENNAI: The Secretariat Colony police arrested two men for attempting to pledge fake gold jewellery at a bank in the same area.
Police seized 15.4 grams of fake gold jewellery and a two-wheeler.
Kumaran (27) of Senthil Nagar in Tirumullaivoyal works as a gold appraiser at a nationalised bank in Kellys. While on duty on Friday at noon, Rajesh Diwar Soni and Tamizhchelvan approached him to pledge jewellery weighing about 15.4 grams.
On examination, Kumaran found the ornaments were fake, coated with gold plating. He filed a complaint at the Secretariat Colony crime police station. The police registered a case under fraud and other sections and launched an investigation.
After investigations, a police team arrested Rajesh Diwar Soni (54) of Kondithope and Tamizhchelvan (48) of Pulianthope on the same day. The police seized 15.4 grams of gold-plated fake jewellery and a two-wheeler from them.
Investigations revealed the duo had earlier pledged fake gold at several banks to commit fraud. After interrogation, both accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.