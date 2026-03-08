Chennai: Duchesses rally for empowerment on Women’s Day

CHENNAI: Celebrating their silver jubilee in empowering women to take the driver’s seat, The Duchess All Women Car Rally 2026 took place on March 8 at Savera Hotel, coinciding with International Women’s Day.
Sponsored by Indian Oil, the rally was organised by AA Motorsport Solutions and FMSCI.
The theme for this year’s edition is World of Women…Over the Years. From vintage inspirations to contemporary icons, participants brought different eras of womanhood to life through creative car décor and costumes.
More than a rally, the event was a vibrant celebration of sisterhood, confidence, and the joy of driving, proving that when women steer, the road becomes a story of progress.
The rally covered about 50 km with more than 100 cars. It brought together women from different walks of life.
The event was flagged off by the Indian Oil Corporation’s corporate communication manager, Vetri Selvakumar, Nina Reddy, director of Savera Hotel, and actors Poornima Bhagyaraj and Aruna. The event was open for cars of all engine capacities and categories, including diesel cars and jeeps.
Launched in 2002, The Duchess Club is a Chennai-based all-women networking organisation. The focus lies on empowering women through social initiatives and events.