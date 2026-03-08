Chennai: Duchesses rally for empowerment on Women’s Day

Sponsored by Indian Oil, the rally was organised by AA Motorsport Solutions and FMSCI.

The theme for this year’s edition is World of Women…Over the Years. From vintage inspirations to contemporary icons, participants brought different eras of womanhood to life through creative car décor and costumes.

More than a rally, the event was a vibrant celebration of sisterhood, confidence, and the joy of driving, proving that when women steer, the road becomes a story of progress.