Chennai: Dry taps for 15 days trigger flash road roko; traffic hit on highway

The protest took place in Ward 27 under Zone 2 of the Tambaram Corporation. Residents claimed the civic body had failed to supply piped drinking water to the area for more than two weeks, forcing families to face severe hardships during peak summer.

According to the protesters, repeated complaints to the ward councillor, corporation officials, and zonal authorities yielded no response. Irked by the official apathy, residents gathered at the junction of the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway and Thiruneermalai Main Road, blocking traffic with empty water cans.