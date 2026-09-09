Chennai: Drunk rider found guilty of causing death of auto driver, awarded 1-year jail term

CHENNAI: A city court sentenced a man to one-year rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 for causing the death of an auto driver.
On October 25, 2020, R Kishore (35) was riding his two-wheeler in an inebriated state and rammed into an auto driver, Raja (45), who was standing by his auto parked on the side of the road waiting for passengers.
Raja sustained grievous injuries in the accident and was treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 27.
In connection with the accident, a case was registered at the Triplicane Traffic Investigation Wing and the accused, Kishore, was arrested.
The trial concluded recently and the magistrate held Kishore guilty and sentenced him for oneyear rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 16,000.