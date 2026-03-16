Chennai: Drunk duo surrenders for man's murder in Singaperumal Koil, one more on the run

The deceased was Chandran (35), a native of Athur village near Chengalpattu. He stayed in Chettipunyam village near Singaperumal Koil and operated a paddy harvesting vehicle.

Police said that Chandran was consuming alcohol near the Chettipunyam railway gate on Sunday night. A few others were also drinking in the same area at the time.

Three men, who were heavily intoxicated, got into an argument with Chandran, and as it escalated, the trio picked up a large stone and crushed Chandran's head.