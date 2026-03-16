Chennai: Drunk duo surrenders for man's murder in Singaperumal Koil, one more on the run

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was killed during a drunken brawl near Singaperumal Koil on Sunday. Later in the day, two of the accused surrendered at the police station.
The deceased was Chandran (35), a native of Athur village near Chengalpattu. He stayed in Chettipunyam village near Singaperumal Koil and operated a paddy harvesting vehicle.
Police said that Chandran was consuming alcohol near the Chettipunyam railway gate on Sunday night. A few others were also drinking in the same area at the time.
Three men, who were heavily intoxicated, got into an argument with Chandran, and as it escalated, the trio picked up a large stone and crushed Chandran's head.
Chandran suffered severe head injuries, and the residents rushed him to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital. Despite intensive treatment, he succumbed to his injuries.
Following his death, the two men, Ajith (30) of Singaperumal Koil and his friend Rajesh (30) of Villupuram, surrendered at the Chengalpattu Town police station on Monday early morning.
Police said the two men, who were under the influence of alcohol, walked into the station, sat casually on chairs and told officers that they were responsible for the murder, asking to be arrested.
As the crime occurred within the jurisdiction of the Singaperumal Koil police station, the two accused were handed over to that station for further investigation.
The Singaperumal Koil police have registered a case and are investigating whether the murder occurred due to a drunken quarrel or if there was any prior enmity. Police are also searching for the third man.