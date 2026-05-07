Chennai: Drunk duo attacks man for keeping Vijay's song as ringtone, arrested

CHENNAI: Two men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 26-year-old man inside Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital after an argument over a mobile phone ringtone featuring a song of TVK president C Joseph Vijay.
The victim, Solomon (26), a resident of SS Puram in Otteri, took his uncle to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday. While he was inside the hospital premises, a Vijay song played as Solomon’s mobile phone ringtone, said the police. The accused, identified as Ambedkar (35) and Senthil Kumar (40), both residents of Chetpet, heard this.
The intoxicated men questioned him about the ringtone, leading to a verbal altercation. During the argument, the duo allegedly assaulted Solomon, causing injuries to his face and eyes. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Based on Solomon’s complaint, the Kilpauk police registered a case and arrested both the accused.
Investigation revealed that Senthil Kumar worked as an assistant at the Civil Supplies Corporation office in Gopalapuram. Police said the two had consumed alcohol before arriving at the hospital after meeting with a motorcycle accident in which Ambedkar sustained a hand injury.
Police said the accused attacked Solomon after hearing the ringtone on his mobile phone. Further investigation is in progress.