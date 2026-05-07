Chennai: Drunk duo attacks man for keeping Vijay's song as ringtone, arrested

The victim, Solomon (26), a resident of SS Puram in Otteri, took his uncle to the hospital for treatment on Tuesday. While he was inside the hospital premises, a Vijay song played as Solomon’s mobile phone ringtone, said the police. The accused, identified as Ambedkar (35) and Senthil Kumar (40), both residents of Chetpet, heard this.



The intoxicated men questioned him about the ringtone, leading to a verbal altercation. During the argument, the duo allegedly assaulted Solomon, causing injuries to his face and eyes. He was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Based on Solomon’s complaint, the Kilpauk police registered a case and arrested both the accused.