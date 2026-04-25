Chennai: Driver held after woman run over by MTC bus

CHENNAI: Two people died in different accidents reported in and around Tambaram over the weekend.
Following the death of a retired railway employee after an MTC bus hit her at the Perungalathur bus stop, the driver had fled on Saturday. The driver, Saravanan (54), was arrested by the police on Sunday.
The deceased was Muthulakshmi (65), a retired railway employee from Puthu Perungalathur.
The MTC bus travelling from Tambaram towards Maraimalai Nagar lost control and rammed into her. She was trapped under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot due to severe injuries.
In a separate accident, Achyutre Pujari (47), a native of Odisha who was working in a private firm near Kanathur Reddikuppam, was killed after being hit by a two-wheeler.
The incident took place near a mosque in Reddikuppam when he was attempting to cross the road.
He died on the spot due to the impact. Police arrested the two-wheeler rider, Datturayan (64) of Injambakkam, and registered a case. Further inquiries are ongoing.