Chennai: Driver held after woman run over by MTC bus

Following the death of a retired railway employee after an MTC bus hit her at the Perungalathur bus stop, the driver had fled on Saturday. The driver, Saravanan (54), was arrested by the police on Sunday.

The deceased was Muthulakshmi (65), a retired railway employee from Puthu Perungalathur.

The MTC bus travelling from Tambaram towards Maraimalai Nagar lost control and rammed into her. She was trapped under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot due to severe injuries.