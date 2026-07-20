Chennai: Driver gives way for lorry, MTC bus falls headfirst into ditch

The MTC bus running on route No 99 was heading from Adyar towards Tambaram.

While it was proceeding along Semmozhi Road between Sholinganallur and Medavakkam, the driver swerved to the edge of the road to give way to an oncoming lorry. However, he lost control and the bus toppled headfirst into a waterlogged pit on the roadside.

The police said the stretch has been converted into a one-way road for about 500 metres due to ongoing Metro Rail construction work.