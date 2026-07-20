Chennai: Driver gives way for lorry, MTC bus falls headfirst into ditch

CHENNAI: About 20 passengers on board an MTC bus had a close shave, surviving with minor injuries, after the bus veered off the road and toppled onto a marshland near Sholinganallur on Sunday (July 20) evening.
The MTC bus running on route No 99 was heading from Adyar towards Tambaram.
While it was proceeding along Semmozhi Road between Sholinganallur and Medavakkam, the driver swerved to the edge of the road to give way to an oncoming lorry. However, he lost control and the bus toppled headfirst into a waterlogged pit on the roadside.
The police said the stretch has been converted into a one-way road for about 500 metres due to ongoing Metro Rail construction work.
Passers-by and other motorists immediately rushed to help and began rescue operations. Fire and rescue personnel from Medavakkam, ambulances from 108 service and nearby private hospitals reached the spot and rescued the passengers and MTC crew.
Some of the passengers were admitted to a nearby private hospital while others were taken to the Medavakkam Government Hospital for treatment.
Fire personnel used a crane to lift the overturned bus from the marshy area. The operation caused traffic snarls on Semmozhi Road for over an hour, leaving motorists stranded between Sholinganallur and Medavakkam.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Officials said the condition of the injured is stable.