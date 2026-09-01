Chennai driver dies after assault 2 days ago

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old driver, who was assaulted after a road rage incident two days ago, died at Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Murugaiya of Koyambedu. Police said that had brushed against another car that had been parked by the roadside near Thirunagar signal in Choolaimedu on Friday.
Occupants of the parked car confronted him, and assaulted him. Murugaiya lost his balance and fell to the ground unconscious.
Police reached the scene and took him to KMC, where he died.
Police arrested John Benedict Das of Kodungaiyur and Perumal of Red Hills, and booked them for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.
They were produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.