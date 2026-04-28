Chennai: Driver arrested for staging theft to steal Rs 14.63 lakh collection money

The employer, Tajudeen (54) of Old Washermenpet, procures goats in bulk from Rajasthan and supplies them across Tamil Nadu through his shop in Pulianthope. On April 25, he sent his driver, Sampath (50), to deliver 73 goats to a trader in Natrampalli, Krishnagiri district, and collect payment.

Sampath delivered the goats on Sunday morning and collected Rs 14.63 lakh. While returning to Chennai, he claimed, he stopped the van near a ration shop in Maduravoyal in the evening after feeling unwell. He said he fainted and two men on a motorcycle gave him water. After they left, he realised that the cash kept in the van was missing, Sampath claimed.