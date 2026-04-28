Chennai: Driver arrested for staging theft to steal Rs 14.63 lakh collection money

CHENNAI: Police arrested the driver, who staged a drama claiming two men stole Rs 14.63 lakh that he was supposed to handover to his employer, a goat trader.
The employer, Tajudeen (54) of Old Washermenpet, procures goats in bulk from Rajasthan and supplies them across Tamil Nadu through his shop in Pulianthope. On April 25, he sent his driver, Sampath (50), to deliver 73 goats to a trader in Natrampalli, Krishnagiri district, and collect payment.
Sampath delivered the goats on Sunday morning and collected Rs 14.63 lakh. While returning to Chennai, he claimed, he stopped the van near a ration shop in Maduravoyal in the evening after feeling unwell. He said he fainted and two men on a motorcycle gave him water. After they left, he realised that the cash kept in the van was missing, Sampath claimed.
However, when they probed on the basis of Tajudeen's complaint, the Maduravoyal police found that Sampath misappropriated the money, hid it at his residence in Kodambakkam, and fabricated the story.
Sampath was arrested on Monday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.