Chennai: Drinking water shortage for over 2 weeks, Keerapakkam residents stage a road blockade

The Keerapakkam panchayat in Kattankulathur block of Chengalpattu district comprises villages including Keerapakkam, Murugamangalam and Arungal. More than 15,000 people reside in the area. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has also constructed 1,760 houses in Keerapakkam and 1,560 houses in Murugamangalam.

More than 500 residents of the Murugamangalam Housing Board gathered on the Kandigai-Keerapakkam Road on Sunday night and blocked the road, demanding immediate steps to restore regular water supply. They claimed that Keerapakkam, Murugamangalam and Vinayagapuram have been facing a drinking water shortage for the past two weeks. “Despite repeatedly approaching officials and the panchayat administration, no action had been taken to address the issue,” fumed a resident.