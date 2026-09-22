Chennai: Drinking water shortage for over 2 weeks, Keerapakkam residents stage a road blockade

CHENNAI: Residents of Keerapakkam near Vandalur staged a road blockade on Sunday night, claiming that a severe drinking water shortage had continued in several parts of the locality for the past two weeks.
The Keerapakkam panchayat in Kattankulathur block of Chengalpattu district comprises villages including Keerapakkam, Murugamangalam and Arungal. More than 15,000 people reside in the area. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board has also constructed 1,760 houses in Keerapakkam and 1,560 houses in Murugamangalam.
More than 500 residents of the Murugamangalam Housing Board gathered on the Kandigai-Keerapakkam Road on Sunday night and blocked the road, demanding immediate steps to restore regular water supply. They claimed that Keerapakkam, Murugamangalam and Vinayagapuram have been facing a drinking water shortage for the past two weeks. “Despite repeatedly approaching officials and the panchayat administration, no action had been taken to address the issue,” fumed a resident.
Kayaar police visited the spot and spoke to the protesters who said each household was being charged Rs 750/month as a maintenance fee, but regular drinking water was still not being supplied. “The shortage was causing severe hardship to pregnant women, patients and elderly residents. Why can’t authorities install borewells at the drinking water wells located in the lakes and ensure adequate water supply to residential areas?” they fumed.
Police assured the residents that the issue would be brought to the attention of authorities and that appropriate action would be taken. Following the assurance, the protest was withdrawn. Traffic on the Kandigai-Keerapakkam Road was affected for more than an hour following the protest.