Chennai: Drinking water crisis continues to plague Taramani residents

CHENNAI: Rapid urban development, expanding residential neighbourhoods and infrastructure projects notwithstanding, access to safe and reliable drinking water continues to remain a challenge for residents of several localities in Taramani.
Residents of Bharathi Nagar’s Godavari Street and neighbouring Saraswathi Street and Ganga Street alleged that irregular supply and recurring contamination have made drinking water one of the most pressing civic issues in the area.
While Metro Water supply reaches the locality, residents claimed that water was often supplied at unpredictable intervals. “There’s sewage contamination within the drinking water pipelines, rendering it unfit for consumption and forcing us to seek alternative sources,” fumed a resident.
The situation has compelled several families to rely on private water tankers and packaged drinking water despite the availability of a public water supply system. “The drinking water supplied to our locality is often mixed with sewage, making it unsafe for consumption. How can residents rely on such water for their daily needs?” questioned Prabavathi, a resident of Bharathi Nagar.
Residents rued that repeated complaints to the concerned authorities have yielded little relief. “Despite several representations, no lasting measures have been implemented to prevent contamination or ensure a regular supply of potable water,” she added.
For many households, the crisis has translated into an additional financial burden. “We regularly buy water cans for drinking purposes. This has become an additional financial strain, especially for middle-income households,” said Merry, another resident.
Residents also expressed concern over the potential public health risks associated with the consumption of contaminated water. They urged officials to inspect the underground pipeline network and identify points where sewage may be entering the drinking water system.
When contacted, Corporation officials said that the efforts were underway to address the issue. “Works under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Mission are under way, although completion of the project is expected to take some time. As an interim measure, Syntex tanks will be installed in each street to ensure access to safe drinking water. A permanent solution will be implemented after infrastructure works are completed."