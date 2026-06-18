Chennai: Drinking water crisis continues to plague Taramani residents

Residents of Bharathi Nagar’s Godavari Street and neighbouring Saraswathi Street and Ganga Street alleged that irregular supply and recurring contamination have made drinking water one of the most pressing civic issues in the area.

While Metro Water supply reaches the locality, residents claimed that water was often supplied at unpredictable intervals. “There’s sewage contamination within the drinking water pipelines, rendering it unfit for consumption and forcing us to seek alternative sources,” fumed a resident.

The situation has compelled several families to rely on private water tankers and packaged drinking water despite the availability of a public water supply system. “The drinking water supplied to our locality is often mixed with sewage, making it unsafe for consumption. How can residents rely on such water for their daily needs?” questioned Prabavathi, a resident of Bharathi Nagar.