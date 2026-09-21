Chennai: DRI busts gold smuggling racket involving customs, X-ray staff

CHENNAI: In a dramatic operation at Chennai International Airport, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted an alleged gold smuggling racket involving airport personnel and seized 2.6 kg of 24-carat gold worth around Rs 4 crore.
The DRI arrested six persons — two Sri Lankan passengers, two Customs havaldars and two employees of the airport X-ray department — in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.
The operation followed a tip-off received by the DRI in Chennai about the suspected involvement of some Group C Customs staff in helping passengers carrying smuggled gold evade checks at the airport.
DRI officials reportedly kept the movement of passengers arriving on international flights under surveillance, particularly during the night and early morning hours, for several days.
The incident happened in the first week of September when two Sri Lankan passengers arrived at Chennai on a SriLankan Airlines flight from Dubai via Sri Lanka. They reportedly declared that they had no dutiable goods and attempted to leave the airport.
However, Customs officials stopped them on suspicion and checked their baggage. As nothing was found, the passengers were handed over to two havaldars and were allegedly sent to the X-ray section for further examination.
According to the DRI, the havaldars returned without subjecting the passengers to an X-ray examination and produced copies of earlier X-ray reports, claiming that nothing suspicious had been found.
DRI officials, who were monitoring the proceedings, intervened and took the passengers and the two havaldars to the X-ray section. The DRI team conducted fresh X-ray examinations, which allegedly revealed gold concealed in the rectal cavities of both passengers.
The passengers were subsequently found carrying 2.6 kg of 24-carat gold bars, with an international value estimated at around Rs 4 crore.
The six accused were taken to the DRI office in T Nagar for questioning before being produced before the Alandur court and remanded in judicial custody at Puzhal prison.
The DRI is expected to seek their custody for further interrogation to ascertain the alleged network behind the smuggling operation, including how long it had been operating and whether other airport or Customs personnel were involved.
Further arrests cannot be ruled out following the investigation.