Chennai: DRI busts gold smuggling racket involving customs, X-ray staff

The DRI arrested six persons — two Sri Lankan passengers, two Customs havaldars and two employees of the airport X-ray department — in connection with the alleged smuggling attempt.

The operation followed a tip-off received by the DRI in Chennai about the suspected involvement of some Group C Customs staff in helping passengers carrying smuggled gold evade checks at the airport.

DRI officials reportedly kept the movement of passengers arriving on international flights under surveillance, particularly during the night and early morning hours, for several days.