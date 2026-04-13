Chennai: Don’t skip voting, say OMR kids in video

CHENNAI: To motivate voters and emphasise the importance of the ballot, the children of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) shared an awareness video, stressing that skipping the vote is a mistake.
“We’re neither celebrities nor influencers, but the future generation who can be catalysts for change. Complaining about poor governance and worsening infrastructure is easy,” they begin. “Changing the situation takes only a minute.
Voting is not just pressing a button; it is our seat at the table of democracy. Abstaining from voting is a mistake that we cannot afford. We cannot let someone else decide our future. Find your booth and bring your voter ID on polling day, April 23. Inking your finger is a badge of honour, wear it with pride.”