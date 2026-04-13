Chennai

Chennai: Don’t skip voting, say OMR kids in video

“We’re neither celebrities nor influencers, but the future generation who can be catalysts for change. Complaining about poor governance and worsening infrastructure is easy,” they begin. “Changing the situation takes only a minute.
Representative image
Representative image
Updated on

CHENNAI: To motivate voters and emphasise the importance of the ballot, the children of Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) shared an awareness video, stressing that skipping the vote is a mistake.

“We’re neither celebrities nor influencers, but the future generation who can be catalysts for change. Complaining about poor governance and worsening infrastructure is easy,” they begin. “Changing the situation takes only a minute.

Voting is not just pressing a button; it is our seat at the table of democracy. Abstaining from voting is a mistake that we cannot afford. We cannot let someone else decide our future. Find your booth and bring your voter ID on polling day, April 23. Inking your finger is a badge of honour, wear it with pride.”

awareness
voter ID
2026 TN Assembly elections

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