Chennai: Domestic help held for stealing jewels

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was arrested by the KK Nagar police for allegedly stealing 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a house where she was employed. The complainants were officers at a private bank.
The arrested person, Revathi, of Choolaipallam in MGR Nagar, worked as a domestic help at their house.
Revathi stopped coming to work, and a few days later, the employers checked their bureau and found that 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery had gone missing.
After this, they confronted her in public and handed her over to the K K Nagar police, who interrogated her and confirmed the theft. Police recovered Rs 30,000 cash from her.