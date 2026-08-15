Chennai: Domestic help, accomplices arrested for killing elderly woman at home

Her elder son lives abroad while her daughter lives in New Delhi and another son lives in another neighbourhood in Chennai.

Radha’s domestic help, Ammu (31) told her neighbour that repeated knocks on the apartment door had gone unanswered after which the neighbour alerted Radha’s son who lives nearby. When he arrived and opened the apartment, he found his mother dead on a sofa in the living room with injuries to her face and neck.

Police reached the scene and moved her body to a hospital. They examined CCTV footage from a neighbouring building and identified two men entering the locality. While questioning, police found that Ammu had conspired with the duo to murder Radha and rob her of her jewellery.

Investigators said Ammu had returned to the apartment the next morning and pretended to discover the crime in an attempt to divert suspicion. Police recovered 12 sovereigns of gold jewellery from the accused.