Chennai doctor held for sexual harassment

CHENNAI: City Police have arrested Dr Ulhas M Pandurangi, the Chief of Cardiac Electrophysiology and Pacing at the Madras Medical Mission for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employed at the hospital.

Police sources said that he was apprehended in Tirupati and was brought to the city.

The victim had approached the Thirumangalam AWPS (All Women Police Station) with a complaint claiming that she was sexually harassed since she had joined the hospital.

The woman also wrote to the National Commission for Women and the Chennai District Collector about her ordeal after which Thirumangalam AWPS

personnel conducted an inquiry and booked the doctor. He was produced

before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.