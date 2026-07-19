Chennai: Doctor held for sending derogatory messages to niece

The complainant, a 23-year-old woman from Alwarpet, said that her mother had lent Rs 5 lakh to her younger brother, Dr Selvavel (40), for his medical education.

When the woman's mother contacted Selvavel via WhatsApp to seek repayment on June 12, he allegedly replied with derogatory messages. He also abused his niece and his sister over a video call and allegedly threatened to kill them.