Chennai: Doctor held for sending derogatory messages to niece

CHENNAI: The Teynampet police arrested a doctor for allegedly sending obscene and derogatory messages and issuing threats to his niece over a financial dispute.
The complainant, a 23-year-old woman from Alwarpet, said that her mother had lent Rs 5 lakh to her younger brother, Dr Selvavel (40), for his medical education.
When the woman's mother contacted Selvavel via WhatsApp to seek repayment on June 12, he allegedly replied with derogatory messages. He also abused his niece and his sister over a video call and allegedly threatened to kill them.
Based on the complaint, the Teynampet police registered a case, and the doctor failed to appear for an inquiry despite being summoned by the police. He subsequently switched off his mobile phone and remained absconding.
A special police team tracked his movements through technical surveillance and arrested him in Thanjavur. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.