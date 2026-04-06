Chennai: Doctor ends life over family's opposition to relationship

On Friday, an argument ensued as her brother , along with relatives, visited the hospital and asked her to return home.

Later that night, Aarthi went into the duty doctor’s cabin and locked the room and when the nurse went to check on her, there was no response, after which she alerted the other medical staff. Despite efforts to revive her, she was declared dead.

The hospital informed her relatives and the Maraimalai Nagar police who sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem and later handed it over to the family.