Chennai: Doctor ends life over family's opposition to relationship

CHENNAI: A 31-year-old anesthesiologist at a private hospital died by suicide on Friday night in the hospital premises, allegedly as her family was opposed to her relationship.
The deceased, K Aarthi, had been working at the hospital for the past year. She lost her parents while she was in college and lived with her elder brother Aravind Kumar, also a doctor.
Police sources said Aarthi's brother and extended family were against her relationship with another doctor and started searching for a suitor. Recently, Aarthi moved out of her brother's residence and began staying with a friend and went to work.
On Friday, an argument ensued as her brother , along with relatives, visited the hospital and asked her to return home.
Later that night, Aarthi went into the duty doctor’s cabin and locked the room and when the nurse went to check on her, there was no response, after which she alerted the other medical staff. Despite efforts to revive her, she was declared dead.
The hospital informed her relatives and the Maraimalai Nagar police who sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem and later handed it over to the family.
In another incident in Maduravoyal, a 17-year-old girl, a college student died by suicide after her classmate allegedly cheated her by not returning the four sovereign gold jewellery she had loaned to him.
The classmate allegedly pawned the jewellery and spent the money and failed to return the jewellery, police said.