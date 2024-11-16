Chennai doctor stabbing: Pvt doctor complains against attacker's cancer patient mom, brother

CHENNAI: In a new turn of events in the case where an oncologist was stabbed by a patient's son at the Kalaignar Centenary super-speciality hospital last week, a private doctor has lodged a complaint against the accused's mother and brother.

Chennai doctor attack: Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

The complainant Dr Jacqueline Moses submitted a petition to the city police commissioner stating that the accused's mother Prema and brother Lokesh have been spreading rumours that he was the doctor who claimed that the victim Dr Balaji did not provide proper treatment for Prema, according to a Thanthi TV report.

Dr Moses requested the top cop to take action on Prema and Lokesh for portraying him in a negative light.

