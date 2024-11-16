Chennai doctor attack: Metal detectors installed at Rajiv Gandhi GH

CHENNAI: Metal detectors have been placed at the entrance of the blocks at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after the violent attack on a doctor recently at Kalaignar Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

These detectors are expected to be placed in other hospitals based on the feedback from medicos and patients at RGGGH.

Also Read: Chennai doctor attack: Patient's son stabs doctor 7 times at Kalaignar Centenary hospital

GHs in the city have also begun limiting the number of attendants to a patient. The RGGGH has already implemented a coloured tag system to allow only a limited number of attendees in the hospital, and only if they have the respective ID tag in October. Additionally, other hospitals have also instructed patients to limit the attendees to two to prevent overcrowding.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier said that the names of institutions that would get metal detectors would be announced soon. He also assured doctors of intensifying safety measures, beginning with their implementation in the 36 medical college hospitals

Also Read:Chennai doctor attack: Will ensure safety of doctors, says CM Stalin

Many doctors’ associations have welcomed the move, especially after they had requested the minister on Wednesday to ensure metal detectors were installed in all the hospitals to enhance their safety. “It’s a good idea to install metal detectors in all the hospitals but it’s a challenge to scan every individual, as there are multiple entrance and exit points in GHs. With additional security personnel, frisking of visitors should also be considered. The installation of bag scanners has been requested,” said Dr GR Ravindranath, secretary, Doctor’s Association for Social Equality.