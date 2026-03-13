Chennai: 'Doctor' asks woman to remove jewellery for scan, vanishes with gold, phone at RGGGH

The accused have been identified as Rajesh Prithvi (35) from Press Colony, Coimbatore, and Aravindan (30) from Seerkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district. They were apprehended on Thursday by the RGGGH police station crime branch following an investigation into the incident.

According to police, the victim, Kanchana (30), a resident of Kolathur, had admitted her mother-in-law to the hospital on June 4, 2025. On June 6, while she was accompanying her mother-in-law to see an anesthesiologist, a man approached her, introducing himself as the doctor in charge of the surgery. He requested to see the medical documents, which Kanchana provided.