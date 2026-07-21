Chennai: DJ attacked for not playing requested song; 4 booked

The incident occurred on July 5, but a case was registered on Sunday based on a complaint filed by the victim, Sriram. Police said Mani (22), allegedly under the influence of alcohol, argued with the DJ after his request was declined.

He later returned with three others, Vellai, Prabu and Sri, all from Thanganur village, and allegedly assaulted Sriram with wooden logs, vandalised the sound system and threatened the DJ team before fleeing. A search is on to trace the accused.