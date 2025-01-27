Chennai division resolved 100% complaints, claims Railway divisional manager

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway has resolved 100 per cent of public grievances received through Rail Madad and centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) during the financial year 2023-24 and 2024-25 up to December, said B Vishwanath Eerya, divisional railway manager (Chennai) during the 76th republic day celebrations here on Sunday.

The division has generated the highest-ever revenue of Rs 4,513 crores during 2023-24 and Rs 3,300 crores during 2024-25 up to December 2024. Chennai Division is handling 11.5 lakh passengers consisting of 8.5 lakh regular suburban commuters and 3 lakh daily non-suburban passengers.

“A proposal for developing a fourth coach terminal station between Perambur and Villivakkam has been sent for the Railway Board’s approval. Station redevelopment work at a cost of Rs 200 crores under ABSS (Amrit Bharat Station Scheme) is under way at 17 railway stations. In addition, 27 foot over bridges (FOB) will be constructed at 27 stations at Rs 160 crores,” said Vishwanath highlighting the achievements of the division.

“Chennai Division has operated 19,761 special trains during the last financial year and 17,101 special trains and has achieved 88 per cent punctuality till December 2024 during the current financial year, recording 2.88 per cent improvement compared to the last year. RPF officials rescued 726 run away / left-behind children and saved the lives of 28 passengers during the last and current financial year,” Viswanath added.

Passenger amenity works for Rs 95 crores have been completed as against works at Rs 72 crores completed during the last financial year,” said Vishwanath.

The sectional speed has increased to 130 km/h between Chennai central–Gudur, Chennai central – Jolarpettai, and Arakkonam – Renigunta, and the work for 130 km/h between Chennai Egmore – Villupuram is in progress.

Chennai Division has achieved a loading of 10.1 metric tonnes (MTs) during 2023-24 and 7.31 MTs during the current financial year.

Besides 82 existing lifts, 62 others are proposed at 32 stations. This year 24 lifts were commissioned at 13 stations, and 11 will be completed by March 2025. A total of 67 escalators have been provided so far and 15 escalators have been proposed of which 11 escalators were commissioned up to December 2024 and 4 will be commissioned by March 2025.

CCTV surveillance system is available at 40 stations and work for the same is in progress at 99 stations. Train indication boards are available at 15 stations and work is in progress at 85 stations. Coach indication boards are provided at 10 stations and work is in progress at 11 stations.

A total of 108 ATVM machines are now functioning over the division at 57 locations. Parking contracts are available at 80 stations for 96 sites with multi-level two-wheeler parking at Katpadi and Chengalpattu and a contract has been awarded at Guindy station.