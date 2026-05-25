Chennai division of Southern Railway to set up 24/7 emergency medical rooms at key railway stations

CHENNAI: Chennai Division of Southern Railway has invited bids for outsourcing the operation and maintenance of 24x7 Emergency Medical Rooms with pharmacies at major railway stations including Chennai Egmore, Tambaram, Katpadi and Chengalpattu.
According to a press release issued by the Chennai Division, the proposed facilities are aimed at providing immediate medical assistance to passengers and station users through round-the-clock availability of trained medical personnel, first aid, emergency care support, essential medicines, ambulance assistance and life-saving equipment.
The project will be implemented through an open e-bidding process. Eligible hospitals, healthcare providers and medical agencies possessing the required experience and statutory licences have been invited to participate.
Southern Railway claimed that the initiative reflects Indian Railways’ continued commitment towards passenger safety, timely medical response and improved public service delivery.
Besides emergency healthcare support, the project is also expected to provide selected agencies sustained brand visibility at high-footfall railway stations. The facilities will additionally help in referral support for patients requiring advanced treatment at parent hospitals or associated healthcare centres, in line with medical protocols and Railway guidelines.
Interested bidders may participate through the Indian Railway E-Procurement System portal before 3 pm on June 1, 2026.