Chennai Division adds 20 new parking facilities across railway stations

CHENNAI: The Chennai Division of Southern Railway has added 20 new parking facilities across its network during the 2025-26 financial year, increasing the total number of authorised parking locations from 106 to 126.
The facilities have been introduced at stations including Vandalur, Potheri, Avadi South and North, Tambaram East, Chengalpattu, Perambur Carriage Works, Singaperumalkoil, Kadambattur, Tambaram Sanatorium, Nemilicherry, Ennore, Sullurupeta, Arakkonam, Guindy, St Thomas Mount, Perambur and Jolarpettai.
At Chengalpattu, a multilevel parking facility spanning around 820.32 sq. m has been commissioned, considering the high passenger footfall at the junction.
The additional parking spaces are intended to address congestion around station premises and provide designated areas for vehicles.
Some locations, including Chengalpattu and Perambur, are also part of station development works under the Amrit Station Scheme.
The parking areas are equipped with digital ticketing systems, UPI-based payment options and CCTV surveillance.
The division stated that the expansion is part of ongoing infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving access and passenger movement at stations.