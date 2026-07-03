Chennai District Collector to meet e-Sevai operators on July 7

CHENNAI: Chennai District Collector S Malathi Helen has convened a consultative meeting with e-Sevai centre operators on July 7 (Tuesday) to address issues leading to the rejection of applications for government and revenue-related services.
According to a communication issued by the Collector, the meeting will be held at the conference hall of the Chennai Collectorate.
“It has been frequently noticed that applications for revenue services are being submitted with incorrectly scanned or inappropriate supporting documents, resulting in delays and rejection by revenue officials,” the press note stated.
The meeting has been organised to sensitise operators about the proper procedures for scanning and uploading documents, verify the required records before submission and minimise human errors.