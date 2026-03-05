Chennai: Dispute over unpaid bill: 4 held for hurling bomb hurled at AMMK cadre's house

Balamurugan (40), a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar in Vyasarpadi, serves as the secretary of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) for Perambur East and runs an eatery.

Around 3 am on Thursday, Ravi, brother of Balamurugan, who stays on the ground floor, heard a loud explosion outside the house and rushed out. He saw a beer bottle on fire and an unidentified man photographing the scene on a mobile phone. When Ravi confronted him, the man fled.