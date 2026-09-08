Chennai: Dispute in board game leads to murder

The deceased was N Ramaraj. Ramaraj was consuming liquor with his friends, B Raja (52) and V Perumal (43), near a Tasmac outlet when the accused, Y Murali (35) and R Loganathan (32), came looking for Ramaraj's friend, Gnanam.

The accused had a dispute with Gnanam over a board game, which led to exchanging blows. Later in the day, Murali and Loganathan came looking for Gnanam. They questioned the trio on Gnanam's whereabouts, leading to an argument.