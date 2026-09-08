Chennai: Dispute in board game leads to murder

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old daily wage labourer was hacked to death and two others were injured in a knife attack by a gang after an argument over a board game in Manali on Sunday night.
The deceased was N Ramaraj. Ramaraj was consuming liquor with his friends, B Raja (52) and V Perumal (43), near a Tasmac outlet when the accused, Y Murali (35) and R Loganathan (32), came looking for Ramaraj's friend, Gnanam.
The accused had a dispute with Gnanam over a board game, which led to exchanging blows. Later in the day, Murali and Loganathan came looking for Gnanam. They questioned the trio on Gnanam's whereabouts, leading to an argument.
Murali and Loganathan allegedly attacked the trio with knives. Ramaraj sustained severe injuries and died, while Raja and Perumal were injured.
On information, Police reached the scene and retrieved Ramaraj's body and sent it for post-mortem. Police arrested Murali and Loganathan, who have previous criminal charges, on murder charges. Further investigation is under way.